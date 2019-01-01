Lewandowski shatters Champions League goalscoring record in Bayern rout

The Poland centre-forward continued his stunning form with a performance that will be etched in the record books

On-fire striker Robert Lewandowski has become the fastest player to score four goals in a match as the German champions routed Red Star 6-0 in Belgrade on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old hit the back of the net four times in only 14 minutes and 31 seconds early in the second period, extending Bayern's 1-0 advantage at half-time to a five-goal lead, with Corentin Tolisso scoring the sixth just before the final whistle.

Lewandowski became only the second player to score four goals in the Champions League twice - alongside Lionel Messi - having already reached the mark in previous club 's 4-0 win over in the 2012-13 semi-finals.

The Polish striker is now currently the record Champions League goalscorer at both Bayern and Dortmund, with his fourth strike against Red Star surpassing Thomas Muller's mark of 43. while still being equal on 17 with Marco Reus at Signal Iduna Park.

It was Lewandowski's third hat-trick in the competition, which puts him behind only Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo (both eight) in Champions League history.

Lewandowski has been in incredible form this season, scoring 27 goals in only 20 appearances - made up of 16 in the league, 10 in Europe and one in the DFB-Pokal Cup.

I have to confess....I am addicted to scoring goals 😁⚽⚽⚽⚽ @FCBayern — Robert Lewandowski (@lewy_official) November 26, 2019

Bayern had already progressed to the knockout stage of the Champions League with a 2-0 win against Olympiacos at the Allianz Arena earlier this month.

Their 16 goals on the road in the competition is a record for a group stage, with seven against and three at Olympiacos in addition to the scoreline in .

Since dismissing coach Niko Kovac at the start of November, Bayern have won four matches with a combined 16-0 scoreline under interim coach Hansi Flick.

Despite their rampaging form, Bayern are only third on the table, one point behind leaders , while even on points but trailing .

Their next two league matches are vitally important as they host before travelling to Monchengladbach.

In the Champions League, they will host Jose Mourinho's Spurs in a dead rubber on December 11 before preparing for the knockout stage, which begins in February.