Lewandowski nets another brace as Barcelona ease to 4-0 victory over Real Valladolid

Robert Lewandowski netted his second successive competitive brace as Barcelona breezed to a 3-0 victory over Real Valladolid at Camp Nou.

Lewandowski & Pedri put hosts 2-0

The Polish striker added a sumptuous third

Barcelona build momentum ahead of Sevilla test

WHAT HAPPENED? Barca raced into a two-goal lead at half time courtesy of strikes from Lewandowski and Pedri. La Blaugrana's new number nine made it three after the break with an outrageous backheel, before substitute Sergi Roberto add some gloss the scoreline in stoppage time.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This was a convincing performance from Xavi's side which further strengthen their title credentials following an underwhelming draw with Rayo Vallecano in their opening game. Their new signings are beginning to click and they could get even stronger before the transfer window closes.

ALL EYES ON: After all of the issues with his registration, Jules Kounde finally made his Barcelona debut. The early signs were good, with the Frenchman looking extremely comfortable in a right-back berth and making a goal-line clearance in the second half.

THE MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images Getty Images Getty

THE VERDICT:

Jules Kounde finally made his competitive bow for Barcelona, and it was worth the wait.

Twitter

Pedri scored his first goal of the season and took it with aplomb, could we see hm add goalscoring to his game?

Twitter

Lewandowski is in scary form right now, La Liga defenders, be worried!

Twitter

After winning the Men's UEFA player of the year, does Karim Benzema need to be worried about his crown with a new marksman in town?

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? Barcelona are next in action on Saturday evening when they travel to Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan to take on Sevilla. On Wednesday they then have a Champions League group-stage opener against Viktoria Plzen to contend with.