Lewandowski happy with new Bundesliga record but Kovac wants more from Bayern

The Polish striker continued his goal-scoring streak on Saturday as his team scraped to victory

Robert Lewandowski revelled in his history-making performance as defeated Union Berlin.

Lewandowski became the first player to score in the opening nine matches of a Bundesliga season in Saturday's 2-1 win over Union.

In-form Lewandowski marched into the history books when he curled home from the edge of the area in the 53rd minute after Benjamin Pavard's opener – taking his Bundesliga tally to 13 goals this season.

"I always try to do my best, to perform to the best of my ability," Lewandowski said post-match.

"I'm glad we won. I want to help the team with my goals, with my play, with my movements.

"I'm glad about the record of course, but I focus on football and training. Maybe I'll think about it more at the end of the season."



The win at Allianz Arena sent champions Bayern top of the table, with and due to play on Sunday.

Bayern had drawn and lost their previous two league matches before Pavard and Lewandowski saw off visiting Union.

"Now we have the place we want," Bayern head coach Niko Kovac said. "We are now first in the Bundesliga.

"Robert Lewandowski has set a Bundesliga record. That's nice. I'm glad that we all got out of the game healthy today. Because you know what I mean [because of the many injured]."

Kovac added: "I know we can still do better. If you look at the games from the last few weeks, it's always close games where we only are one goal in front at the end.

"It's not so easy to get out of the game in a relaxed way. We can still improve, we have to improve. We have to do the little things better. We shouldn't have to make so many mistakes in the construction and acceptance of the ball.

"We have to make better decisions at the end of the goal and at the lead with the ball. We can do that even better. That's why I'm happy, but not absolutely happy."

Munich now have a short turnaround before facing Bochum in the DFB Cup on Tuesday night followed by a trip to in the Bundesliga next weekend.