'Letting players go is never easy' - Powell confirms Umotong's departure from Brighton

The 26-year-old leaves the Seagulls having scored 19 goals in 59 appearances across all competitions since her arrival in 2017

Ini Umotong is leaving after parting ways with the English Women’s outfit following the expiration of her contract.

The international joined the WSL side from Oxford United in 2017 on a two-year deal, and was superb in the relegation escape of the Seagulls in the 2019-20 season.

Having penned an extension last July, Umotong was superb for Brighton as she scored six goals, including the winner that sent her team to the quarter-finals for the first time since 1994.

The Covid-19 outbreak led to the English FA's initial league suspension on March 13 and subsequent premature cancellation on May 25, with no decision yet taken as regards the final standings.

And the development brought to end the journey of the 26-year-old - a decision Hope Powell described as uneasy while bidding her and six other departing players farewell from the club.

“Letting players go is never easy and there was a lot of discussion among all of the staff before we made what were extremely difficult decisions," she told the club's website.

“I would like to thank Kate, Amanda, Sophie, Fern, Ini and Maxime for their commitment, dedication and hard work during their time here at Brighton.

“They have always been totally professional and great teammates. We wish them well for the future and will, of course, support them if they decide to continue in the professional game.”

Despite missing the Women's World Cup last year, Umotong was part of Nigeria's build-up and scored her first international goal for the country in a 4-1 friendly win over Romania in January 2019.

Having left the Seagulls, the English raised Nigerian, who scored 19 goals in 59 matches across all competitions, is now a free agent and she is destined to join a new club in the coming weeks.