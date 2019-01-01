'Let's get the token black on to talk about racism' - Collymore calls out media after Bulgaria vs England incidents

The pundit criticised a media platform for making an interview request to him about the issues in Bulgaria

Stan Collymore has slammed British television show Good Morning Britain for asking him to talk about the racism incidents that occurred in the qualifier between Bulgaria and .

Pre-match fears of racism were realised as play was stopped twice in the first half because of abuse from the stands during the Three Lions' 6-0 win at the national stadium in Sofia.

Former and player Collymore, who is now a pundit, revealed he was sent an email by the producers of Good Morning Britain to appear on their show to talk about the incidents in Bulgaria.

He posted the correspondence on his Twitter account and rejected the request, accusing the media organisation of being racist for wanting to him to speak on their platform.

"Institutional racism for you," Collymore tweeted.

"Let's get the token black on to talk about racism, but let's not call him to talk about a sport he played for 20 years.

"No thanks @GMB, my race isn't a 2 min bit before you give someone from Geordie Shore an hour to show you their new nails."

The match was halted twice in the first stanza with the first occasion occurring when debutant defender Tyrone Mings alerted the fourth official to comments coming from the crowd and skipper Harry Kane had a conversation with the referee.

Then shortly before the interval, England boss Gareth Southgate intervened as the heckling continued from the stands and another break in play ensued.

On both occasions, an announcement went over the stadium loudspeaker warning the match would be suspended if the crowd behaviour continued.

A section of the crowd was evicted from the stands after the second delay in play and the match continued until the end without a stoppage in the second half.

England let their football do the talking on the pitch with Raheem Sterling and Ross Barkley grabbing doubles as Marcus Rashford and Harry Kane also found the back of the net.

The Three Lions have now all but qualified for next year's tournament but must wait until November for matches against Montenegro and Kosovo to confirm their participation.