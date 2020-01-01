Leicester-linked Tah open to Premier League move as he crowns England's top flight the best in the world

The 24-year-old Bayer Leverkusen defender is keen to play at the highest level and thinks he'd be a good fit for clubs in England

centre-back Jonathan Tah says he would be a good fit for the Premier League, which he believes is the league in the world.

The international was linked with a move to during the summer transfer window, with also reported to be showing an interest in him earlier in the year.

Tah, 24, believes the English top-flight is the best league of all and is confident he would suit many clubs.

"The Premier League appeals to me, it has always been like that. I always had the feeling that my style of play would suit well," he said in an interview with Goal and SPOX .

"The physicality of the league and the need to think quickly are qualities that suit my game. Opinions differ as to which league is the best in the world - for me it's the Premier League."

The former Hamburg defender has played just five times in the this season, though he has been a regular in Peter Bosz's side throughout the group stages.

Tah made his debut in the Bundesliga for Hamburg at the age of 17 and was hailed as one of his country's most promising players.

He has two-and-a-half years left on his contract with Leverkusen, but he hopes to make a step up to the highest level of the game before too long.

"It may sound strange because I haven't played that often lately, but I'm convinced that I can reach the top level in football," said Tah, who was recently the subject of a documentary in which DAZN followed him for a year.

"I've made a step forward, both on a sporting level and personally, but I don't know where I'll end up in the end.

"I have to be convinced that a transfer will help me. It depends on whether the club has their own philosophy or makes their philosophy dependent on the coach.

"Then the question arises as to which system the coach uses and what he expects from his players, especially in my position.

"Of course, how the team is set up is also very important. How big is the competition in my position, which guys would I play with? So there are some factors to consider."