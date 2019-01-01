Leicester City’s Ndidi misses Sheffield United clash with hamstring injury

The Nigeria midfielder has been forced to sit out the Foxes’ clash with the newly promoted Blades

’s Wilfred Ndidi misses the Foxes’ Premier League clash with on Saturday after going down with a hamstring injury.

The Leicester Mercury reported that the central midfielder will be absent for Brendan Rodgers’ side when they travel to the newly promoted Blades in their third game of the season.

Ndidi’s absence means he misses a league game for the first time since May 2018, and he’s been replaced by summer signing Dennis Praet, who makes his first Foxes start.

Praet will take his place in the midfield three alongside Hamza Choudhury and Youri Tielemans, as Ndidi misses the opportunity to build on last weekend’s performance against .

While the Super Eagles star was at fault for the Blues’ opener, he responded well to equalise with a fine headed goal to deny Frank Lampard’s side all three points.

The injury also raises concerns for Ndidi’s availability ahead of ’s upcoming friendly against .

His compatriot Kelechi Iheanacho is also missing entirely from Leicester’s matchday squad.