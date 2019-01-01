Iheanacho: Leicester City forward 'must be consistent' - Lawal

The 45-year-old believes the forward can turn around his poor form from last season by finding the back of the net consistently for the Foxes

Former international Garba Lawal has advised Kelechi Iheanacho to be consistent in scoring goals for when the 2019-20 season gets underway.

The 22-year-old delivered underwhelming performances last term, scoring only two goals in 35 appearances across all competitions for the Foxes.

The forward, has, however, been impressive in the pre-season, having scored three goals in two games for the King Power Stadium outfit.

The ex-Roda winger, however, believes pre-season is not a yardstick to measure the performance of any player and wants the former striker to replicate the form when the new season commences.

“I think he has to prepare well for the new season. Pre-season cannot show what a player is capable of doing until the season starts. The season is long, he needs to take his chances and be consistent,” Lawal told Goal.

“As a striker, your responsibility is scoring goals, it does not matter if you play badly what is important is scoring. He was scoring very well in Manchester City. He has to play the same way for Leicester City.”

Iheanacho’s failure to impress with the Foxes last season cost him a chance to make Nigeria’s squad to the 2019 , where the Super Eagles finished third.

“If he is playing well for Leicester, I believe the Super Eagles coach will recall him back to the squad,” he continued.

“The other players who were selected by the coach were playing well for their clubs that’s why they made the squad. If he does the same he will get his chance.”

Iheanacho will hope to hit the ground running when Leicester take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in their opening 2019-20 Premier League game on August 11.