Leicester City vs Chelsea: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

A penalty shoot-out win has handed the Blues a second final for the campaign - and they will look to finish domestically on a high against the Foxes

With their place in the final of the secured in dramatic fashion on Thursday, will hope to lower their heart rate and sign off on the Premier League for another season with the win when they travel to on Sunday.

The Blues secured a penalty shoot-out victory over at Stamford Bridge to make it two showpiece finals in a campaign following their adventure earlier this year.

Maurizio Sarri's side will be hoping that they fare better when they travel to Baku to face in an all-English encounter later this month, but first they must best the Foxes to finish on a high domestically.

Brendan Rodgers' side came close to providing a vital swing in the title race against on Monday and will be just as determined as their visitors to end a difficult season on and off the field with some joy.

Game Leicester City vs Chelsea Date Sunday, May 12 Time 3:00pm BST / 10:00am EST

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on CNBC and will be available for streaming at NBCSports.com

US TV channel Online stream CNBC NBCSports.com

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will not be broadcast or livestreamed. However, Goal will be providing minute-by-minute coverage of the encounter on our live blog.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Position Leicester squad Goalkeepers Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic Defenders Simpson, Chilwell, Soyuncu, Morgan, Evans, Pereira, Maguire, Fuchs Midfielders Gray, Maddison, Albrighton, Barnes, Tielemans, Mendy, Ndidi, Ghezzal, Choudhury, James, Leshabela Forwards Iheanacho, Vardy, Okazaki

The Foxes will bid farewell to two of their title-winning team in their final game of the season, with Danny Simpson and Shinji Okazaki both departing at the end of the season.

Both very well may get starts in their last matches, while Daniel Amartey remains sidelined.

Potential Leicester City starting XI: Schmeichel; Simpson, Evans, Maguire, Chilwell; Ndidi, Choudhury, Tielemans, Albrighton, Maddison; Okazaki.

Position Chelsea squad Goalkeepers Kepa, Caballero, Bulka Defenders Alonso, Zappacosta, Cahill, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Emerson, David Luiz Midfielders Jorginho, Barkley, Pedro, Loftus-Cheek, Ampadu, Moses, Willian, Kovacic Forwards Hazard, Giroud, Higuain

Maurizio Sarri may opt to rest Ruben Loftus-Cheek after the midfielder was pulled late on in regular time against Frankfurt as a precaution.

Otherwise, the Italian may field a very similar side to the one who delivered that vital European win.

Potential Chelsea starting XI: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Christensen, David Luiz, Emerson; Barkley, Jorginho, Kovacic; Willian, Higuain, Hazard

Chelsea are priced at 15/8 to take the win with their last regular game of the season at bet365. Leicester are available at 29/20, while a draw is 11/4.

Maurizio Sarri's hopes of securing silverware in his first season in charge of Chelsea are still alive after Thursday's Europa League victory - though the Blues made themselves work hard to reach Baku.

Eden Hazard's cool penalty at the end of a shoot-out at Stamford Bridge sealed the deal following a 2-2 aggregate draw between the hosts and Eintracht Frankfurt, to put the club in their second final of the season.

Sarri will hope to avoid a repeat of the heartbreak suffered at Wembley earlier this season when Manchester City bested them on spot kicks in the Carabao Cup final, in a game tinged by the controversy of goalkeeper Kepa refusing to be substituted.

The Italian has come in for criticism at points this season, with speculation humming he could be set for an early exit from London back to his native country, with home supporters booing him after he took off Ruben Loftus-Cheek late on against the German side.

But that does not change the fact he has handed the Blues another shot at a trophy this season, with Loftus-Cheek defending his manager and his methods .

"When I feel that I'm a liability to the team, then it's just the right decision to put some fresh legs on," he told reporters before adding that the final against Arsenal - an all-English affair - will be a hard encounter.

"It will be a tough one. It will just be amazing to be a part of a European final. It will be the biggest game of my career if I do play. But I look forward to it with all the excitement and fun that comes with it."

Chelsea have to finish their Premier League campaign first however, with the Blues heading north to Leicester City on the final day.

It has been a difficult year on and off the field for the Foxes but with Brendan Rodgers at the helm, they have been showing sparks of their talent once more.

They will however bid farewell to two men who have been key to their success in recent years, in defender Danny Simpson and striker Shinji Okazaki.

The pair will exit the club at the end of the current campaign, leaving behind their legacy of having helped the club to the 2015-16 Premier League title.

"They depart having left indelible marks in the memories of all Foxes fans thanks to their contribution to the greatest era in Leicester City's long history," read a statement released by the club.

Though Simpson has not played since January and Okazaki has only featured on a semi-regular basis, both could be expected to figure in what is effectively a dead rubber match for both teams, with City unable to reach a prospective Europa League berth and Chelsea safely secured in the top four.