Leicester City 'should have won' – Iheanacho on gritty draw at Burnley

The Nigeria international rescued a point for the Foxes with an excellent goal on Wednesday night

Kelechi Iheanacho expressed his appreciation for Leicester City’s effort in Wednesday’s 1-1 Premier League draw with Burnley, but he feels they should have beaten the Clarets.

Brendan Rodgers’ men headed for Turf Moor on the back of home defeats to Slavia Prague and Arsenal in their last two fixtures.

They were pegged down in the fourth minute by Matej Vydra’s strike. The Czech Republic forward capitalised on Hamza Choudhury’s errant pass, danced around Daniel Amartey before smashing a left-footed effort past goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

However, Iheanacho’s brilliant volley past Nick Pope from Wilfred Ndidi’s assist restored parity for the visitors in the 34 minute. The Nigeria international had positive words to say on his side’s showing.

“It wasn't a bad game,” Iheanacho told LCFC TV. “I think it was a tough game for us and Burnley, they gave us a bit of heat, but we'll take a point.

“It was a slow start from us, but after that goal, we got the momentum, got the rhythm, got them running and got the equaliser. We are together as a group and as a team.

“We're talking about the little run from Jamie [Vardy] and the pass from Wilf [Ndidi] - that was the goal for me. So, it was a great goal.

“Playing with Jamie, I like playing with him. He's a runner, if you have a great runner in the team, we know we have to find him, and give him good front passes for him to finish up. I like partnering with Jamie. It's good.”

The former Manchester City wonderkid – who now boasts six goals in all competitions in the 2020-21 campaign is also full of praise for Schmeichel who made a series of impressive saves.

“Kasper is really good,” he continued. “He's been saving us since the start of the season.

“It was an end-to-end game. He made great saves in the first half and in the second half.

Article continues below

“We should have won the game. It was there for us to win. It wasn't quite on for us, so we take a point.”

A draw for Burnley takes them six points clear of the relegation zone temporarily, with Fulham set to play Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday.

For Leicester City who remain in third position, they will travel to Brighton & Hove Albion in their next Premier League fixture.