Leicester City

Leicester City Premier League fixtures: Full 2019-20 match schedule

The Foxes will look to kick on and climb further up the table with Brendan Rodgers taking charge of his first pre-season at the club

Leicester City secured a top-half finish last season and new boss Brendan Rodgers will be relishing a full pre-season with the team ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.

The Foxes kick off the new season at home to Wolves on August 10, with a trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea in gameweek two. Newly promoted Sheffield United will host Rodgers' men on gameweek three, with a home game against Bournemouth on gameweek four.

A trip to Old Trafford to play Manchester United is scheduled for September 14, with Tottenham coming to the King Power Stadium the following week.

Leicester face Liverpool on October 5 at Anfield and Arsenal come to town on November 9. They take on champions Manchester City on December 21, with a home game against Liverpool set for Boxing Day - the week after.

The Foxes' run-in at the end of the season looks daunting, with games against Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United in store.

Leicester's full 2019-20 Premier League fixture list can be found below.

Leicester City Premier League 2019-20 fixtures

Date Time Match
10/08/2019 15:00 Leicester City v Wolverhampton
17/08/2019 15:00 Chelsea v Leicester City
24/08/2019 15:00 Sheffield United v Leicester City
31/08/2019 15:00 Leicester City v A.F.C. Bournemouth
14/09/2019 15:00 Manchester United v Leicester City
21/09/2019 15:00 Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur
28/09/2019 15:00 Leicester City v Newcastle United
05/10/2019 15:00 Liverpool v Leicester City
19/10/2019 15:00 Leicester City v Burnley
26/10/2019 15:00 Southampton v Leicester City
02/11/2019 15:00 Crystal Palace v Leicester City
09/11/2019 15:00 Leicester City v Arsenal
23/11/2019 15:00 Brighton v Leicester City
30/11/2019 15:00 Leicester City v Everton
03/12/2019 19:45 Leicester City v Watford
07/12/2019 15:00 Aston Villa v Leicester City
14/12/2019 15:00 Leicester City v Norwich City
21/12/2019 15:00 Manchester City v Leicester City
26/12/2019 15:00 Leicester City v Liverpool
28/12/2019 15:00 West Ham United v Leicester City
01/01/2020 15:00 Newcastle United v Leicester City
11/01/2020 15:00 Leicester City v Southampton
18/01/2020 15:00 Burnley v Leicester City
21/01/2020 19:45 Leicester City v West Ham United
01/02/2020 15:00 Leicester City v Chelsea
08/02/2020 15:00 Wolverhampton v Leicester City
22/02/2020 15:00 Leicester City v Manchester City
29/02/2020 15:00 Norwich City v Leicester City
07/03/2020 15:00 Leicester City v Aston Villa
14/03/2020 15:00 Watford v Leicester City
21/03/2020 15:00 Leicester City v Brighton
04/04/2020 15:00 Everton v Leicester City
11/04/2020 15:00 Leicester City v Crystal Palace
18/04/2020 15:00 Arsenal v Leicester City
25/04/2020 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Leicester City
02/05/2020 15:00 Leicester City v Sheffield United
09/05/2020 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City
17/05/2020 15:00 Leicester City v Manchester United

