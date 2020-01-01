Leicester City forward Iheanacho cleared for Norwich City trip

The 23-year-old forward received a blow from goalkeeper Ederson during last Saturday's league defeat to Man City

Kelechi Iheanacho is available for selection when face in Friday’s Premier League outing, manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed.

Iheanacho underwent concussion protocol this week after colliding with goalkeeper Ederson in the Foxes' 1-0 loss to last Saturday.

The hit forced the Nigeria international to be substituted at half-time, but he has been declared fully fit and now in contention to make his 11th Premier League appearance of the season at Carrow Road with Rodgers praising his courage.

“There’s an enhanced care procedure in place but he’ll be available for Friday,” Rodgers said, per Leicester Mercury.

“We’ve gone through the protocol from the game, so he’s obviously not in contact but he’s been training and working, he’s done similar to what all the players have done who have been in contact. When the time comes, he’ll have passed through the procedures.

“He felt he could maybe have gone on, but he looked a bit groggy at half-time. I always have to go with the medical team, and the advice was he was better coming off.

“But he’s recovered well. He’s been his normal self, but we have to take care, which is the right thing to do.

“After the game, we were showed it again, and it’s not something you want to see again. The run, and the courage he showed, was absolutely incredible. He’s a tough boy.”

So far this season, Iheanacho has contributed eight goals and four assists across all competitions for Leicester City, who are placed third in the Premier League table.