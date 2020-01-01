Leicester City boss Rodgers issues Ndidi training ground injury update

The Nigeria international suffered an injury during the Foxes' training session ahead of their clash against ‎Dean Smith's men

manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed Wilfred Ndidi will undergo surgery which will rule him out of action for the rest of January.

The 23-year-old midfielder picked up a knock in training on Tuesday and missed their League Cup tie against on Wednesday night.

The Super Eagles star has been a consistent performer for the King Power Stadium outfit this season, featuring in all but one of their Premier League games.

Rodgers affirmed the midfielder will be out of action for some few weeks but he hopes he will be fully back in February.

“He took a knock in training yesterday. Unfortunately, he might need to have a slight operation tomorrow [Thursday] which will put him out for a few weeks. That’s just unfortunate," Rodgers told the club website.

“But it’s not overly serious. Hopefully into February, he will be fit and ready to go again.”

The international has made 24 appearances across all competitions this season before the injury setback.