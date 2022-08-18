Leg break rules Mexico star Corona out of 2022 World Cup as Sevilla set timescale for recovery

The Mexican will miss out on playing at the FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar

WHAT HAPPENED? Sevilla and Mexico winger Jesus Manuel Corona has been ruled out of action after he broke his left fibula and ruptured ankle ligaments. His club has confirmed that the versatile 29-year-old will be out of action for between four and five months.

The official statement from the Liga outfit on Corona's injury read: "Tecatito has broken his left fibula and ruptured his ankle ligaments, and will be out for around 4-5 months. We wish you a speedy recovery."

BIGGER PICTURE: With Corona sidelined for at least four to five months, as confirmed by Sevilla, the Mexico international will miss out on playing in the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup, which kicks off in Qatar in just over three months' time.

The player made his debut for Mexico in 2014 and has so far appeared in 71 international matches, where he scored 10 goals. He was part of the Mexico squad at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.