Liverpool vs Leeds and Wolves vs Watford postponed as Covid-19 threatens entire Boxing Day schedule

Liverpool's clash with Leeds and Wolves' meeting with Watford have been postponed due to the current Covid-19 wave, which is now threatening the entire Boxing Day schedule.

The coronavirus varient Omicron has already caused my disrutions to the Premier League calendar, with a number of clubs forced into closing their training grounds to contain the spread of the ilness.

Only four fixtures ended up going ahead last weekend and Boxing Day will also now have a reduced order of play as Leeds and Watford have reported outbreaks in their respective squads.

What's been said?

The Premier League have released a statement confirming the news, which reads: "Following postponement requests from Leeds United and Watford as a result of COVID-19, the Premier League Board met this morning and regrettably agreed to call off the two affected clubs’ Boxing Day fixtures.

"The two matches are Wolverhampton Wanderers v Watford and Liverpool v Leeds United, both due to be played on Sunday at 12:30 GMT.

"The Board today was able to make its decisions in advance of Boxing Day to give clarity to clubs and their supporters. We apologise for the inconvenience and disruption caused to those fans’ festive plans."

