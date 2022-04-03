Leeds star Klich tells own fan to 'f*ck off' after Twitter criticism following Southampton draw

After being held to a point by the Saints, the Poland international was quick to offer a blunt response to an irate supporter

Leeds United star Mateusz Klich offered a succinct - if rude - response to a fan criticising him for his play in the Whites' Premier League draw with Southampton, telling the supporter in question to "f*ck off".

Jesse Marsch's side were held to a draw against the Saints on Saturday, with another wonderful free-kick from James Ward-Prowse doing the damage.

It left Leeds shy of winning three on the bounce under the American and prompted some angry responses on social media - and Klich certainly rose to his own defence in particularly blunt terms.

What has been said?

The bigger picture

Klich was not the only Leeds player to be involved in a social media flashpoint surrounding Leeds' match with Southampton, after midfielder Kalvin Phillips marked his return to action with a pair of distinctive shoes pre-game.

The England international was the subject of intense online chatter after sporting what looked to be a set of Cornish Pasty-inspired footwear ahead of kick-off.

Leeds currently sit eight points ahead of the bottom three, albeit having played more games than all of their rivals below them, leaving them facing a race to secure their safety.

