Lazio v Milan ends the title race: the Rossoneri collapse, Inter crowned Italian champions at 1.08

It was supposed to be the big chance following the derby win and Inter’s draw against Atalanta on Saturday. A win away at Lazio could have brought Milan to within five points with nine games remaining, but the 1-0 defeat against the Biancocelesti – their first away defeat in the league – has effectively ended their Scudetto hopes. Indeed, the odds on a Rossoneri comeback have doubled, rising from 7.50 to 15.00 on Betflag in the space of a week.





Last year it was Pedro’s brace that sealed the Nerazzurri’s fate, whereas this time Isaksen’s goal allowed Chivu’s side to move eight points clear – a decisive advantage for Sisal’s betting analysts, who are offering odds of 1.10 on the Nerazzurri’s 21st league title. Napoli’s golden run continues, now nine points off the top: the Neapolitans’ second consecutive Scudetto is priced at 20 to 1.