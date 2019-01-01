'Last season was embarrassing' - Shaw claims Man Utd are motivated to improve

The full-back is confident the Red Devils will bounce back from a disappointing 2018-19 campaign which saw the squad face plenty of criticism

Luke Shaw insists that are "ready' to rectify the wrongs of last season after a positive summer of preparation under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils failed to win a single piece of silverware last term while also missing out on qualification for the after a sixth-place finish in the Premier League.

Jose Mourinho lost his job as head coach in December, with the team sitting 12 points outside of the top four, amid reports of unrest within the dressing room.

Solskjaer was drafted in to replace the Portuguese on an interim basis and managed to oversee an impressive initial resurgence, winning 15 of his first 17 matches in charge.

The Norwegian was rewarded with a permanent three-year contract, but results took a turn for the worst thereafter, as United limped to the finishing line with just two wins from their final 12 games across all competitions.

Shaw was named as the club's Player of the Year for 2018-19 but feels that the squad's collective failure undermined the value of such an award.

He insists there is "more to come" from him and the Red Devils ahead of a 2019-20 season opener against Chelsea on Sunday.

"From a personal point of view, it was a better season than I have had for a while but I still think I can do much better," Shaw told Sky Sports.

"I didn't really feel like anyone deserved the player-of-the-year award because of the season we had as a team.

"There is more to come from me and everyone needs to be better because last season was somewhere near embarrassing."

While Solskjaer's side struggled with form and fitness between March and May, their Premier League rivals all managed to fight for major trophies.

won the and picked up a sixth Champions League crown, after respective final wins over and .

, meanwhile, secured an unprecedented domestic treble, and Shaw admits that United were "hurt" watching on from the sidelines.

"We were all very disappointed," said the full-back. "It hurt even more that there were so many English teams around us who were playing in finals and had done well while we were just on holiday.

"There was nothing we could do about it other than watch the games and think. Of course, it hurt. We all felt it. We have a lot to prove this season and I am sure we will.

"We are going to have a much better season."

After reflecting on a positive pre-season campaign which saw United win all six of their summer fixtures, Shaw went on to add: "We have worked very hard and all taken it in a positive way.

"Now we are all benefiting from it massively. We feel good and fresh. The players seem more energetic. I look at my team-mates and I feel like I see more hunger in them than last season. Everyone wants to prove a point.

"We are working on things in training so we have more of an idea now on how we want to play and what the manager wants from us.

"That is what we needed, for the manager to show us how he wants us to play. I feel we are ready and I can't wait."