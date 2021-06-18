Lassina Traore: Shakhtar Donetsk sign Ajax forward on a permanent deal

The Burkina Faso has completed the switch to continue his career in Ukraine after developing his game in Amsterdam

Shakhtar Donetsk have announced the signing of Lassina Traore on a five-year contract from Ajax.

The 20-year-old becomes Shakhtar's second signing of the summer after the arrival of Brazil midfielder Pedrinho from Benfica last week.

Traore will be looking to help Roberto De Zerbi's side reclaim the ascendancy in the Ukrainian Premier League after they finished second last season.

In the 2020-21 campaign at Ajax, the Burkinabe striker scored eight goals in 18 matches in all competitions for the Sons of the Gods.

He also won the domestic double of the Eredivisie and the Dutch Cup.

"Shakhtar are a big club with a great coach from Italy. This was the main reason behind my decision to come here," Traore told the club website.

"I’m happy to be here and will give everything for this club and this badge. I’m excited to start playing for Shakhtar.

"I'll show them on the pitch. If you are at Shakhtar, that means you’re good enough. I am ready to prove myself and help the team."

Although he is in Ukraine for the first time, Traore had a glimpse of his new team during last season's Uefa Champions League clash against Real Madrid.

"To be honest, this is my first time here, but I watched some games on the internet," he said.

"Last season I watched Shakhtar’s match against Real Madrid - it was fantastic. This game was a good one to watch."

Meanwhile, Shakhtar CEO Sergei Palkin considers the 20-year-old as a promising and versatile player who will boost their attacking options.

"We consider Traore to be one of the most promising forwards in Europe these days," Palkin noted.

"To be honest, until recently it was hard to believe that we would be able to sign him up just for one reason – in most cases, people don't leave Ajax so easily.

"Traore had a year of contract left. He’s preferred a different club though. We contacted his agent, there were quite long negotiations, but we reached a consensus, and today Lassina Traore is with us.

"He is the kind of player that suits any team: both offensive and defensive. He is a versatile footballer.

"A very powerful, he plays well aerially, being quite technical for a striker, plus he scores goals. If you look at him from all sides and evaluate him among the attackers, then Traore has virtually every quality we need."