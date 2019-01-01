Lanzini confirms West Ham contract talks after returning to Argentina squad

The South American playmaker is in discussions with the Hammers over fresh terms that would keep him at the London Stadium well past 2022

Manuel Lanzini has admitted to being in talks over a new contract at West Ham and is happy to commit his future to the club.

The 26-year-old Argentine playmaker has entered the final year of his current deal with the Hammers.

There is, however, the option for a two-year option to be taken up in that agreement.

West Ham would be expected to trigger that clause if forced to do so, but would prefer to thrash out fresh terms with an exciting creative talent.

Lanzini has welcomed discussions, telling Sky Sports : “Yes, we are talking with the club about staying and, of course, I want to stay.

“It is like my home. It is my fifth season now, I love the fans, the fans love me and the club is amazing.”

Lanzini has no need to consider a move elsewhere as he is a key man for West Ham.

He is also back in the Argentina squad after missing the 2018 World Cup and 2019 Copa America through injury.

Those fitness struggles have been a source of frustration for all concerned, with Lanzini saying: “When I was injured, it was really hard, it was a bad time. It was before the World Cup, it was going to be my first World Cup and I wanted to play.

“It was difficult, but I want to say thank you to my family, my girlfriend, my son and all the people that stayed with me.

“It's difficult because you can't help the team. You see the team may have lost, drawn or play badly and you just want to help.

“I spoke everyday with Manuel [Pellegrini] and he understands me and I understand him. I did a really good recovery and since I started to play again, I believe I have done really well.”

The plan now is for Lanzini to add to his collection of international caps while chasing down European qualification with his club.

He added on West Ham’s ambition: “We hope to stay near the top six and try to get into the , that is the most important thing for us.

“We know that it is difficult because in the Premier League you never know, all the teams are very good.

“We have signed very good players and spent a lot of money, but we need to work hard to achieve this.”