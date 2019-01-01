Lampard wants footballers to respect referees like rugby stars do

The Blues boss believes an example on how to treat officials has been shown by the athletes in Japan

The respect shown by Rugby World Cup players to referees is something footballers can learn from, according to coach Frank Lampard.

Despite preparing for a Premier League clash against on Saturday, Lampard revealed he would watch the -based tournament's final between his native and earlier on the same day.

The former Blues midfielder noted the way England's captain Owen Farrell, and their vanquished New Zealand All Black opponents, treated the match officials during the semi-final, and thinks players and coaches from his own sport should adopt the technique.

"I think maybe yes [footballers could learn from rugby players]," Lampard said.

"I think we should maybe have a sit-down with them because I was also thinking how well restrained - not restrained, there is no reason you should be restrained - but how well Owen Farrell and every player, the New Zealand players as well, reacted to the referee in the semi-final.

"And I think it is certainly something we could take on board - to take a deep breath sometimes more than we do. I think the respect in rugby seems to go both ways - I think we could probably all learn."

Chelsea are currently fourth in the league, four points ahead of fifth-placed , but eight behind leaders .

Ahead of the trip to Vicarage Road to meet the Hornets, Lampard revealed that centre-half Antonio Rudiger would not be fit to play, despite reports, while Ross Barkley and N'Golo Kante will also be absent.

"[Rudiger's] not fit. I saw the quotes, whether there was a miscommunication I don't know," Lampard said.

"He's going to see a consultant on Monday because he's got an ongoing issue in the pelvic area. We'll have to wait for the appointment to see how long he'll be out. I was surprised by the quotes because he's not fit.

"Every player in the squad that's not available is disappointing but it comes with the territory. [Rudiger] and N'Golo have had a domino effect in injuries from last season.

"N'Golo's close, he's working with the team now.

"Ross Barkley is still not quite right and he's another possible answer, but he's not far away. Andreas Christensen is pretty much fit as well. It's the finishing touches now."