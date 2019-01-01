‘Lampard & Terry can top Pep & Klopp in next decade’ – Chelsea icons tipped to rise above elite

Former Blues star Pat Nevin believes emerging coaching talent with strong ties to Stamford Bridge can overtake more established rivals in the 2020s

Pep Guardiola, Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp may have starred in the last decade, but former winger Pat Nevin says Blues legends Frank Lampard and John Terry can overtake the established elite in the 2020s.

Two men with strong ties to Stamford Bridge have started to make waves in coaching circles since hanging up their boots.

Lampard is the current boss in west London, while former team-mate Terry is also working in the Premier League alongside Dean Smith at .

Big things are expected of both, while their ex- colleague Steven Gerrard is another tipped to build on a productive spell at Rangers and eventually match the efforts of proven winners at , and .

“Although this has been a decade of Pep, Jose and Jurgen, it may well be that the next decade could well be that of Frank, Stevie and in time some bloke called Terry as well,” Nevin told Chelsea’s official website.

“These guys have grown up in a progressive era when the ultra-positive Jurgen and Pep with their attacking philosophies were the leading lights. I very much like the look of the future for the game in that light.



“Much will happen in the next year, never mind decade. I reckon Chelsea with the youth organisation, and the innovation at many levels, could have as big an influence as they did on the last one.”

The last decade will live long in the memory of Chelsea followers everywhere, with the club having tasted domestic and European glory aplenty.

The challenge now is to build on that success, with Nevin hoping to see a humble but ambitious outfit remain in the hunt for more major honours.

He added: “Three Premier League titles during the decade was incredible but add to that three FA Cups and a League Cup to boot and it is clearly a sensational run.

“In this context, the two trophy wins looks like us being on the greedy side but there was still the main course to devour. That night in Munich [ final in 2012] where we gorged on glory, a night which can, and never will be forgotten must surely make this the greatest decade in our history.

“Football fans the world over would be rightly jealous of any club that has had that sort of decade.

Article continues below

“From within it all, however, there is the feeling that for true Chelsea fans, absolutely none of this success is taken for granted. That is the real joy. There is still no expectation or even demand, just a want and love of winning. We know just how lucky we have been.

“While some other ‘world-class’ clubs seem to be quick to moan when the slightest thing goes wrong, the Chelsea way is to enjoy the ride.”

Lampard currently has the Blues sat fourth in the Premier League, through to the last 16 of the Champions League and waiting to open an campaign on January 5 against .