Lampard charged by FA for comments after Everton loss to Liverpool

Frank Lampard has been charged by the Football Association (FA) following his comments after Everton's defeat to Liverpool last month.

The Everton manager criticised the referee after the 2-0 loss in the Merseyside derby, saying his side were denied a penalty that would have been given had it been a Liverpool player who went down in the box.

Lampard's comments have landed him in trouble with English football's governing body, which has accused him of implying bias and attacking the integrity of referees.

What has Lampard been charged with by the FA?

A statement from the FA read: "Frank Lampard has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 in relation to post-match media comments that me made following Everton FC's PRemier League match against Liverpool FC on Sunday 24 April 2022.

"It is alleged that the manager's comments constitute improper conduct as they imply bias and/or attack the integrity of the match referee - or referees generally - and/or bring the game into disrepute contrary to FA Rule E3.1.

"Frank Lampard has until Monday 9 May 2022 to provide a response."

What next for Everton?

The charges facing the Toffees boss may put extra pressure on the team in a crucial period of the season.

Everton are third-bottom of the table and two points from safety with just five games left to play.

Their hopes of survival were boosted last week when they beat Chelsea 1-0 last week, but a difficult clash against Leicester awaits them next week.

That match will be followed by a trip to Watford, who are second-bottom of the Premier League.

