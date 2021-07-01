LaLiga announces unique partnership with African giants Al Ahly

In a bid to support the future of the beautiful game through education, the Spanish top-flight body has signed a pact with the Red Devils

Through its educational department, LaLiga Business School, LaLiga will be collaborating with one of the biggest football clubs in Africa, Al Ahly SC, to launch a course within its MBA program. The course is set to launch in Madrid, starting November 2021.

LaLiga’s “The MBA of LaLiga”, is focused on preparing people who want to lead change in the sports and entertainment industry and features the participation of top professionals in the sports industry.



Also, it will draw from case studies from across LaLiga and its 42 clubs, as well as from other sports, entertainment stakeholders and technological and digital environments, employing first-hand cutting-edge methodologies together with LaLiga’s own operational techniques and efficient mechanisms.

During the course, a case study will be conducted about Al Ahly SC, titled: “From regional leadership to international prestige: the journey of the African Club of the 20th Century with the biggest fan base.”

Egyptian superclub Al Ahly will play in the Caf Champions League final against South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs in Casablanca on 17 July 2021.

“Our partnership with Al Ahly SC will provide a fresh international mindset to the world of football as our aim within this program is to help professionalise the global sports industry and to capture the talent of today and tomorrow. The more internationally qualified and diverse people we have working in the industry, the better-equipped football will be for growth," says Jose Moya, Director of LaLiga Business School.

Secured internships and international field trips to New York and Miami are some of the other interesting benefits of the program, alongside practical sessions with managers from top worldwide clubs and organizations such as Al Ahly SC, Premier League, Serie A, and the MLS.

“Our mission in Egypt is to foster strategic collaborations such as this. Our relationship with Al Ahly SC has been strong since the very start, and we look forward to collaborating on bigger projects in the coming future,” according to LaLiga delegate in Egypt, Juan Fuentes.

The program contains six complete modules including; Management in the sports industry, new marketing, digital and technological disruption, media and entertainment, major sports events, innovation, and entrepreneurship.



While each course is built upon the same values and with the same objectives, the speakers are varied and students will learn from experts specific to each country, in addition to 20 hours of instruction from LaLiga teachers.

The MBA is open to international applicants, including Egyptians. Students from all over the world are expected to join the program and places are limited to ensure the quality of the Master and the personalised attention to each of the attendees.

The program will run in Madrid from November 2021 until July 2022 and will be taught completely in English.

“Whether they are already working within football or brand new to the industry, we’re offering courses that were not previously available and can help people approach football with a fresh business mindset,” Moya added.

People interested in the program can find out more through the following link.