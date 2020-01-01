La Liga to be played behind closed doors for 15 days as coronavirus cases increase

Spanish authorities have decided to continue the domestic football calendar for now, but fans will not be permitted to attend matches

Matches in and the Segunda Division will be played behind closed doors for at least the next two weeks amid the coronavirus outbreak in .

No fans will be allowed entry into Spanish football stadiums for 15 days, with set to be most affected as they face the prospect of meetings with and in an empty Santiago Bernabeu.

The remaining 19 clubs in the country's top tier will only have to negotiate one home game during the specified period, with Madrid's title rivals due to take in a trip to Mallorca on Saturday before playing host to on March 22.

La Liga have released an official statement confirming the news on Tuesday, which reads: "According to information from the Higher Sports Council (CSD), the matches of LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank will be played behind closed doors, starting today and for at least the next two weeks.

"La Liga will continue in constant contact with the Ministry of Health and the CSD to meet its recommendations and/or decisions, putting the health of fans, players, club employees, journalists, etc. before the health crisis of COVID-19."

round-of-16 matches have also been affected by the rise of coronavirus cases across Europe, with vs , Valencia vs , vs and Barcelona vs set to take place in empty stadiums.

A La Liga spokesman added on the measures being put into place by UEFA: "For weeks, La Liga has been working on alternative plans in coordination with UEFA, in case the health authorities decree the suspension of any match, and have a plan of dates to contest the matches within the established deadlines."

Spain is the latest in a long line of European countries to impose stringent protocols in order to contain the spread of coronavirus, with currently suffering the worst outbreak on the continent.

Government officials in Italy announced that the county was to be placed in lockdown on Monday, with all remaining fixtures for the 2019-20 season postponed indefinitely as a result.

The is set to stage its first-ever behind closed doors match on Wednesday when play host to Cologne at Borussia-Park.

Supporters have also been banned from attending Saturday's derby encounter between Borussia Dortmund and , with the same measures being put in place for 's trip to on Monday.

's secretary of health Jens Spahn has recommended that all sporting events with over 1,000 predicted attendees should be cancelled, with more disruptions expected in the coming weeks.

The Swiss shut down completely at the start of the month, with all matches cancelled until March 23, and the staging of this summer's European Championship is now in doubt with the tournament set to be held across 12 major cities.