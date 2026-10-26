Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe hailed as 'natural leader' after El Clasico brace sinks Barcelona

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Former Real Madrid player and manager Jorge Valdano has heaped praise on Kylian Mbappe following his decisive brace in El Clasico. The Argentine lauded the French forward's immense influence, declaring him an undeniable leader for the club after sinking Barcelona at Spotify Camp Nou.

Advertisement

Mbappe shines in crucial Clasico victory

Mbappe has drawn immense praise from Madrid legend Valdano following his match-winning performance against Barca. The French superstar was the ultimate difference-maker as his side secured a crucial 2-1 victory over their fierce rivals at Spotify Camp Nou.

Mbappe struck twice during the highly anticipated Clasico. His dominant, match-winning display immediately caught the eye of Valdano, who highlighted the forward's undeniable impact on his team-mates.

Valdano highlights natural leadership qualities

Speaking on Movistar Plus Deportes' programme 'La Casa del Futbol', Valdano was quick to outline exactly why the prolific attacker is already a central figure in the dressing room. He noted that leadership comes in many different forms.

"There are technical leaders, emotional leaders, social leaders... everyone has their way of leading," Valdano explained. "A guy who scores at a rate of one per game, how can he not be a leader?"

Advertisement Advertisement

Intelligence sets the French forward apart

Valdano, who also represented the club as a player in the 1980s, expanded on the specific traits that make the 27-year-old so influential. He stressed that intelligence plays a massive role in earning the respect of a squad.

Related Topics

Next matches SAN LaLiga 10:15 RMA

"Leading is having influence, and the one who scores goals has more influence than anyone, right?" the Argentine added. "Mbappe is a very, very intelligent person and he leads even if he doesn't want to, because whatever occurs to him is sure to catch the attention of his team-mates."

This innate ability to command attention has seamlessly translated onto the pitch, with the Frenchman already boasting an incredible 14 goals and three assists in just 13 appearances this season.

Advertisement

Madrid looks ahead to the next challenge

Mbappe will be eager to maintain this breathtaking goalscoring form as the campaign progresses. The French international will look to add to his goal tally when Los Blancos face Racing Santander in this weekend’s Liga action.