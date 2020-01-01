'Kyle made a brave statement' - Guardiola defends Manchester City star Walker over lockdown controversy

The Spanish manager will not rush to judge his player for his off-field behaviour, and spoke up for him in a news conference on Tuesday

Pep Guardiola has defended Kyle Walker after criticism of the defender's behaviour in the lockdown period.

The international was reported by The Sun to have committed three breaches of coronavirus stay-at-home rules in 24 hours last month. That came after he apologised in April for hosting a party with a friend and two women at his home in Cheshire.

City said at the time of the first allegations they were "disappointed" by the claims and would conduct an internal investigation.

Walker, 30, later said he felt "harassed" by the media attention on his private life, claiming his behaviour was being "scrutinised without any context".

It was claimed that in May he visited his parents and sister before lockdown rules were eased, and also took a bicycle ride with a friend.

City manager Guardiola said in a news conference on Tuesday: "I judge my players with what happens on the pitch.

"I think Kyle made a brave statement. What I want is the best for him and especially his family. His wife and kids, parents - that is what we want. As a human being that always goes first [rather] than the football player, and I think Kyle expressed his thoughts in his statement."