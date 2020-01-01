Kundanaji helps BIIK Kazygurt progress to the Champions League Round of 16

The Zambia international was in action as the Kazakhstani outfit clinched a narrow victory over the Ukrainian club to advance

Rachel Kundanaji featured as BIIK Kazygurt secured a 1-0 win over Zhytlobud-2 in Wednesday’s Uefa Women's game.

Kundanaji was handed her second appearance in the European competition following her involvement in a 2-1 first leg defeat in last week.

Having lost narrowly at Oleksiy Butovskyi Vorskla Stadium, Kaloyan Petkov's team were fully informed that a win without conceding would see them go through and they achieved that in Shymkent.

The hosts broke the resilience of the visitors when Kamila Kulmagambetova scored the only goal of the match for Petkov's women in the 35th minute.

Kulmagambetova's lone effort was all the Kazakhstani champions required to pip their Ukrainian opponents to a Round of 16 spot.

Kundanaji featured from the start to the finish in the encounter at the Kazhymukan Munaitpasov Stadium for BIIK Kazygurt.

The Copper Queens striker was influential in Petkov's side's excellent run to securing the domestic diadem for a record 14th time, clinching the league top scorer gong with nine goals.

The narrow victory ensured BIIK sealed a place in the next round of the European competition and will find out their Round of 16 opponent in the draw to be held on February 16, 2021.

Kundanaji became the first African to reach the Round of 16 and will hope to inspire her side to a first-ever quarter-final in their history.