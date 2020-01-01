Kuala Lumpur's Nidzam irked by Selangor key players' absence in friendly

Kuala Lumpur recorded a friendly win over Selangor last Saturday, but head coach Nidzam Adzha Yusoff was unhappy with how the match turned out.

Although Nidzam fielded his key players, Selangor featured only two regular starters, alongside a combination of their reserve team players, first team back-up players, and youth players.

After the match, the 51-year old trainer expressed his vexation:

"We weren't going after the result today, just to see the combinations, which have shown improvements.

"90 per cent of the players I fielded today are my first eleven, but it was a shame that the opposition did not field their best players too. But it's their plan, so we could do nothing about it," said the former Malaysia international.

