Kroos move to Real Madrid was 'transfer of the century' for Perez, says agent

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez dubbed Toni Kroos the club's "transfer of the century", according to the German star's agent.

Kroos moved to the Spanish capital from Bayern Munich in 2014 and has since established himself as one of the greatest midfielders ever to pull on Madrid's famed white shirt.

And at 31 the Germany international still has plenty to give the Merengue as he continues to spearhead their bid for honours at home and in Europe.

"He is an unbelievably pleasant person with a great life story," agent Volke Struth said of Madrid supremo Perez to OMR-Podcast.

"He is entrepreneurial but remains human. He explained to me why Toni Kroos is Real Madrid's transfer of the century."

Kroos was signed by Madrid for a fee of around €30 million in the wake of helping Germany to victory in the 2014 World Cup, having reportedly been close to a move to Manchester United before choosing La Liga.

He has gone on to make over 300 appearances for the club and is now in his eighth season, bringing home an enviable trophy haul along the way.

Madrid's stellar midfield of the German, Luka Modric and Casemiro formed the backbone of their most successful period since the 1950s, in which they lifted three consecutive Champions Leagues between 2016 and 2018.

Kroos also boasts two Liga titles from his time at the Santiago Bernabeu, and on an individual level has been named three times to UEFA's Team of the Year.

