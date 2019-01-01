KRC Genk star Samatta after disallowed Liverpool goal - 'I am not lucky with VAR'

The Tanzanian captain reveals his heartache with the use of VAR after his disallowed goal against the Reds in the Champions League

Tanzanian striker Mbwana Samatta claims he is not lucky with the video assistant referee (VAR) after his goal was disallowed against .

Samatta, who turns out for Belgian outfit KRC , rose the highest to head home a cross against the Reds but the goal was ruled out by the referee and his side went on to lose 4-1 at home.

Samatta has now revealed he is not lucky since three of his goals have also been rejected by VAR so far.

“It was the third goal for me to be rejected by the [VAR] this season,” Samatta is quoted by Daily News. “I was very happy to have scored a goal against a top side like Liverpool but in the end, it did not stand.

“When the match was stopped to wait for VAR judgment, I was praying for the goal to be allowed because it was going to be one of the long-lasting memories in my life.

“But I will still remember the goal, even if it was disallowed, I will keep it in my mind because I scored against Liverpool and the goal was rejected.”

Samatta has also admitted their return leg against Liverpool at Anfield will be toughest in the club’s history. Genk are yet to win in Group G following two defeats and one draw and are at the bottom of the table

“To be honest, the game at Anfield will be tough in the history of Genk because they [Liverpool] will play at ease since they won the previous match plus enjoying full backing from the home fans,” Samatta continued.

Samatta named Liverpool among the favourites to do well in the competition this season but insisted his side have not lost hope yet after the poor start.

Italian side are topping the group with seven points followed by Liverpool, who have six, whereas the Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg have three points.