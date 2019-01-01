Kovac to investigate James calf blow after Bayern draw

The Real Madrid loanee had to leave the field after coming on as a second-half substitute

James Rodriguez will need tests on a calf injury after 's 1-1 draw at , says head coach Niko Kovac.

midfielder James came off the bench early in the second half during Sunday's clash, but he lasted only 15 minutes before having to be replaced himself, with Alphonso Davies coming on.

Despite the blow of losing James, Serge Gnabry equalised to cancel out Matheus Pereira's opening goal and the Bundesliga leaders had a lucky escape in added time when Tim Leibold's penalty came back off the post.

Bayern moved two points clear of title rivals as a result of the draw, but Kovac is unsure of the severity of James' injury.

"He has already been treated but it needs more investigation," Kovac said to Sky of James, whose loan from expires at the end of the season.

"After five minutes, Thiago [Alcantara] came to me and said James felt something on the calf. He could not define exactly if something has broken or if he has just pulled something."

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic appeared to be involved in the decision to withdraw James, who walked down the tunnel, but Kovac clarified what happened.

"It was very loud in the stadium, he ran to the sideline and Hasan, who speaks Spanish very well, asked him what was the matter," Kovac added.

"We did not know if we had to take him out right away, we were thinking about changing another player."

The title race remains in Bayern's hands but Kovac accepted his side were affected by their midweek exertions against , who they beat to reach the DFB-Pokal final.

"We saw that we had a tough cup match Wednesday," he said. "Nurnberg have thrown themselves into every ball and have for 90 minutes passionately played football and also defended.

Article continues below

"They fought for the point. We had opportunities today, but we still have to be happy that we took a point.

"We were struggling today because Nurnberg were good, but also because we did not have our normal form today.

"It's really annoying because we could have won and moved away to four points [clear of Dortmund]."