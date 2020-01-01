Koura at the double as FC Lausanne-Sport defeat SC Kriens

The Blue and White’s promotion bid got a big boost following Tuesday’s away triumph at Kriens, with the Burkina Faso international scoring twice

FC Lausanne-Sport’s ambition to secure promotion to ’s top-flight got a massive boost after an emphatic 3-0 triumph at SC Kriens on Tuesday evening, with Anthony Koura bagging a brace.

The Blue and White went into the Challenge League encounter on the back of victories against FC Schaffhausen and Chiasso.

Knowing a win against Bruno Berner’s men at the Stadion Kleinfeld would do them a lot of good, they stepped up their game to hit their hosts for three with Burkina Faso international Koura finding the net twice in the first half.

More teams

Giorgio Contini’s men had the first glaring chance after 19 minutes following a pass from Aldin Turkes to Maxime Dominguez. However, the midfielder failed to find the net.

Seven minutes later, Koura gave his team the lead after firing past goalkeeper Pascal Brugger thanks to a brilliant pass from Nicolas Getaz.

A good counter-attacking display saw the Burkina Faso star complete his brace in the 36th minute with Turkes the architect this time around.

⚽ 36' GOOOOOALLLL !!! Anthony Koura inscrit son deuxième but de la partie et permet au LS de mener 0-2 !! #AllezLausanne #KRILS pic.twitter.com/JGTtM7x2rq — FC Lausanne-Sport (@lausanne_sport) July 14, 2020

In the second half, the visitors continued with their impressive brand of attacking football to seal all points at stake through Turkes in the 64th minute after tapping into the net courtesy of Getaz’s assist.

In the 83rd minute, substitute Joao Oliveira could have registered his name among the scorers but his shot rebounded off the crossbar after a deflection.

Kriens were rarely dangerous and could hardly threaten Lausanne who remained as league leaders having accrued 64 points from 31 outings and are on course to earn a berth to the Swiss .

27-year-old Koura, who now boasts seven goals in 18 league games, was replaced in the 79th minute by Christian Schneuwly. Senegalese goalkeeper Mory Diaw saw every minute of action.

Article continues below

Republic of Congo's Igor Nganga was introduced for Elton Monteiro in the 78th minute, while DR Congo's Josias Lukembila was not listed for the encounter.

For Kriens, Nigerian goalkeeper Sebastian Osigwe was not listed for the game, whereas 's Asumah Abubakar was in action from start to finish.

Contini’s side welcomes second-placed Grasshoppers to Olympique de la Pontaise on Friday, while Kriens visit Schaffhausen on the same day.