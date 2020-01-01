Kouassi: PSG prodigy opens Ligue 1 account with brace against Kakuta’s Amiens

The 17-year-old got two second-half goals as Les Parisiens shared points with Luka Elsner’s Unicorns in Saturday’s French top-flight tie

Cote d’Ivoire prospect Nianzou Kouassi opened his French top-flight account with a brace as PSG played to a 4-4 draw with on Saturday.

Thomas Tuchel’s men were gunning for their 10th consecutive win at the Stade de la Licorne, however, they met strong resistance in the Unicorns.

Amiens raced to a three-goal lead in the first 40 minutes of the encounter thanks to goals from Serhou Guirassy, Gael Kakuta and Fousseni Diabate, while Ander Herrera pulled one back for PSG on the stroke of half-time.

More teams

Nonetheless, Les Parisiens put up an imposing second-half display to ensure the eight-goal thriller ended all-square.

Kouassi made it two for the visitors on the hour mark before levelling matters for the league leaders five minutes later thanks to Angel Di Maria’s assist.

In the process, he became the second-youngest player ever to score a brace for his team after Lionel Justier.

2 - Against Amiens, Tanguy Kouassi 🇫🇷 (17 years and 253 days) has become the 2nd youngest player ever to score a brace for Paris in , only behind Lionel Justier in March 1976 against Nîmes (17 years and 212 days). Header. 🐣@PSG_English #ASCPSG pic.twitter.com/OWl2dlaBN6 — OptaJean (@OptaJean) February 15, 2020

Mauro Icardi put PSG ahead for the first time with his beauty, but the hosts ensured honours were shared as Guirassy completed his brace in the 90th minute.

international Bongani Zungu, DR Congo’s Kakuta, on-loan defender Nicholas Opoku, Mali’s Fousseni Diabate and ’s Aurelien Chedjou were on parade for Luka Elsner’s side from start to finish.

Two-goal hero Kouassi was trusted by manager Tuchel in the heart of PSG’s backline as he played all 90 minutes, as Idrissa Gueye made way for Marco Verratti a minute into the second half.

Article continues below

Despite the result, they lead the Ligue 1 log with 62 points from 25 outings, while Amiens are 19th with 21 points from the same number of games.

Since his introduction into PSG’s first-team, the 17-year-old has turned heads with his performances. It will be recalled that he found the net as his team silenced 3-0 to set up a Coupe de la Ligue final against .

Although he has featured for at the U16, U17 and U18 levels, he is eligible to represent the Elephants at the senior level.