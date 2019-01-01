Kompany to become Anderlecht player-manager after Man City departure

Former captain Vincent Kompany will become 's player-manager following his departure from the Premier League champions, the defender has confirmed.

The 33-year-old, who began his professional career with the Belgian club in his home nation, returns to the First Division A side after an absence of 13 years, after he announced his exit from the Citizens.

"For the next 3 years, I will take up the role of Player-Manager of RSC Anderlecht," the defender wrote in an open letter to supporters. " ’s finest.

Article continues below

"This may come as a surprise to you. It’s the most passionate yet rational decision I’ve ever made.

"As a footballer, I was born and raised at RSC Anderlecht. Since the age of 6, I have been one with that club. A history of 34 league titles, they are second to none."

More to follow...