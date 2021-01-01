Klopp to Bayern Munich talk addressed by Rummenigge after Super League comments from Liverpool boss

The Bundesliga champions are set to see Hansi Flick walk away in the summer, leaving them in the market for another manager

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge claims no decision has been made on who the club will target as their next boss, with speculation suggesting that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could come into the reckoning.

The man currently calling the shots with Premier League champions at Anfield has indicated that he is less than impressed at seeing his board sign up to the new Super League proposal.

Questions have already been asked of the German's future on Merseyside in a testing season for the Reds, despite being tied to a contract through to 2024, and a homecoming could be on the cards as successor to Hansi Flick - who has already stated his intention to leave Bayern in the summer.

What has been said?

Quizzed on the rumours of Klopp being lined up by Bayern, Rummenigge told Corriere della Sera: "We have not yet decided on the coach, first we win the championship and then we decide what to do.

"Of course he spoke heavily against his company."

What has Klopp said?

The Liverpool boss, who has spoken out in the past against the lack of competition that a Super League would bring, told Sky Sports on Monday that he can understand why widespread opposition has been lodged against plans drawn up by the European elite.

He has, however, vowed not to walk away from a role at Anfield, saying: "I am 20 years in football, and a lot of times owners made decisions without asking me, and I deal with it. I don’t want to be involved in these things, I don’t understand them. I’m a football person. It’s not about letting me down.

"I’m here as a football coach and manager, and I will do that as long as people let me do that. I heard today that I will resign or whatever. If times get even tougher, that makes me even more sticky that I will stay here. I feel responsible for the team, responsible for the club and for the relationship we have with our fans. It’s a very tough time, but I will try to help to sort it somehow."

Bayern's take on the Super League

No German clubs have signed up for a competition that could be put in place from 2021-22, with Bayern and Borussia Dortmund stating their opposition to the plans.

Rummenigge has reiterated that nobody at the Allianz Arena is considering joining six Premier League teams and three apiece from Serie A and La Liga in a breakaway tournament.

He added: "We're not inside because we don't want to be part of it.

"We are happy to play in the Bundesliga, a 'bread and butter' business, as the British say.

"We are happy to make the Champions League and do not forget the responsibility towards our fans, who are generally against such reform. And we also feel the responsibility towards football in general."

