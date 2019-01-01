Klopp confirms Robertson not certain to face Napoli in Liverpool’s Champions League opener

The left-back is a doubt for the first game of the club’s group stage slate, while team-mate Divock Origi is out for a few weeks

manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed left-back Andy Robertson is facing a late fitness test to be ready for the club’s clash with on Tuesday.

Robertson featured and went 90 minutes for Liverpool in their 3-1 victory over Newcastle this past weekend.

He did not participate in training on Monday and the club have announced he will be evaluated in ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League group stage opener on Tuesday.

While Klopp downplayed the severity of the injury, he conceded it is no guarantee the international will feature in Naples.

“Robbo didn’t train today and we have to see,” Klopp told LiverpoolFC.com. “ It is not a major thing, it was more precautionary today, but it is not 100 per cent sure [he will be available].

“We will have to test it tomorrow and then we will see.”

While Robertson was named in the team’s 20-man traveling squad for the Napoli contest, striker Divock Origi was not, with Rhian Brewster taking the Belgian's role as among the back up options for the front line.

Origi was forced off in the early-going in the Newcastle match with an ankle injury, replaced after 37 minutes by Roberto Firmino.

Like with Robertson, Klopp does not believe Origi is badly injured, but thinks the Belgian will be sidelined for at least a couple of weeks, depending on how his pain progresses.

“The update on Div is that it is not too serious,” Klopp said.

“We expect him [to be out for] between one and two weeks, but it depends a little bit on when he can deal with the pain.

“It is nothing really; it’s a feeling, but it should be fine.”

Liverpool face a busy part of their season, as they will deal with three competitions over the coming three weeks.

Following their trip to Napoli, Liverpool will face at Stamford Bridge next Sunday.

The Reds will follow that up with their initial match against League One club Milton Keys Dons midweek, followed by matches against , Red Bull Salzburg and before the October international break.