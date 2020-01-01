Klopp claims Bayern were 'a little lucky' in Champions League win thanks to Bundesliga advantage

The Liverpool manager thinks the scheduling changes enforced by the coronavirus pandemic handed the German champions the upper hand

Jurgen Klopp says boss Hansi Flick could hardly have achieved more in his short time at the club – but suggested the side were lucky to win the .

Bayern’s Champions League final win over Paris Saint-Germain was their 21st consecutive victory in all competitions, a stunning run which saw them clinch a historic treble.

manager Klopp says Bayern have world-class players in every position, but he also thinks they got a helping hand from the Bundesliga schedule.

"It is difficult to write more history in eight months," Klopp told ZDF of Flick.

But he added that the German side were "a little lucky that, amid all the chaos with schedules, their schedule was best suited to the Champions League.”

The German top flight was the first of the top five European leagues to return from coronavirus suspension, meaning Bayern had more than a month between their DFB-Pokal final win over Bayer Leverkusen and their Champions League thrashing of Chelsea.

Reigning champions Liverpool were already out by the time the competition was suspended but by way of comparison, only had a week to prepare for their game with Bayern after losing the final to .

Bayern Munich were 4th in the Bundesliga and had just been beaten 5-1 by when Hansi Flick took over...



Beaten finalists PSG, meanwhile, never finished their league season but warmed up for the Champions League with Coupe de and Coupe de la Ligue final wins.

Despite what could be seen as a slight dig from the former manager, Klopp was happy to admit that Bayern are "at the moment definitely one of the absolute, absolute top teams” in the world.

“[They are] sensationally well equipped,” he said. “They have absolute world-class players in every position, and all at the right age.”

Bayern appointed Flick as manager following the sacking of Niko Kovac in November last year.

They had just been beaten 5-1 by Kovac’s former side Eintracht Frankfurt and were fourth in the Bundesliga, but Flick oversaw a remarkable change in fortunes.

Initially appointed as caretaker manager, he was given the job on a permanent basis in April and will now be looking to kick on to even more success in 2020-21.

His extraordinarily dominant side will return to action in the new season bolstered by the arrival of Leroy Sane, with many suggesting that Bayern’s young squad could be ready to dominate Europe in the coming years.