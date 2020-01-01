Klopp billed as ‘the new Alex Ferguson’ by former striker who worked with Scot at Man Utd

Dion Dublin, who joined the Red Devils when they had an iconic manager at the helm, sees the boss at Anfield running his club in a similar manner

boss Jurgen Klopp is “very much like the new Sir Alex Ferguson”, says former striker Dion Dubin, who worked under a legendary Scot at Old Trafford.

Having been appointed to bring the good times back to the Theatre of Dreams, Ferguson would go on to oversee an era of unprecedented success in English football.

He guided United to 13 Premier League titles and two crowns before slipping into retirement back in 2013.

Klopp, who has taken on a similar challenge at Liverpool, has already conquered Europe with the Reds.

He also has his side well placed to secure a first top-flight title in 30 years, with a sleeping giant having been shaken from its slumber.

The man at the helm has earned plenty of praise for the role he has played in bringing Liverpool back to the top of domestic and continental games.

And Dublin sees similarities between the Liverpool manager and an iconic figure from Manchester United’s past, with the structure at Anfield having been carefully shaped to deliver long-term success.

“Jurgen Klopp is very much like the new Sir Alex Ferguson,” Dublin, who joined United in 1992, told Radio 5 Live.

“What I mean by that is that he is running this club from top to bottom. He is making sure that the academy football is being played the same as the first team. When they come through, they know their jobs, they know their jobs, they know where to be, who to listen to.

“They have got good seniors around them, good pros who do the job properly, no flash Harrys, and they love it. They love playing with them, they respect them and the seniors respect the kids.

“That is why you are getting such balanced performances by the whole of this Liverpool Football Club.

“They look unstoppable at the moment. The way that Jurgen Klopp has picked his teams has nullified what other teams are trying to do.”

Liverpool’s relentless march towards more major silverware saw them edge out Merseyside rivals on Sunday in the third round.

Teenage midfielder Curtis Jones was the match-winning hero in that contest, with Klopp showing once again that he boasts the squad depth at Anfield to collect notable victories even when making sweeping changes to his side and putting faith in youth – qualities that Ferguson once enjoyed at United.