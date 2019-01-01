King’s Cup 2019: Curacao coach Remko Bicentini pleased with win against India

The Curacao boss is happy with his team’s performance against India in the first King’s Cup semifinal…

Curacao outclassed 3-1 to reach the final of the King’s Cup 2019 in Buriram, on Wednesday.

Roly Bonevacia, Elson Hooi and Leandro Bacuna were on target for the winners. Skipper Sunil Chhetri scored the only goal for from the penalty spot.

Being the highest-ranked side in the competition, Curacao came into the match as favourites and their performance against India in the very first match justified that tag.

The Caribbean side completely dominating proceedings and nipped the match in the bud in the first half itself by scoring three goals. India responded well in the second half but failed to break Curacao’s defence.

Speaking about the game, coach Remko Bicentini said, “I had already said this yesterday (Tuesday) that we are proud to play this tournament. We are feeling at home, we are getting support. The stadium is perfect. We played a good game against India today.

The Dutch manager was happy with his team’s performance against India and suggested, “It is important that you win the first game, I am very happy for that.”

Remko predicted that his team will face hosts in the final and deemed them as favourites against in the second semifinal.

He said, “I think we will face Thailand in the final. Thailand are playing at home so they will get the local support. That is why I think they have a very good chance of reaching the final.

“Of course Thailand have watched us play, they know how Curacao play but I think if we can play our own game then we have a good chance of winning the tournament I think.”