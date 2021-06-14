Kimpembe addresses Pogba to PSG rumours as Man Utd star sees return to France mooted

The World Cup winner is approaching the final year of his contract at Old Trafford, with transfer talk continuing to rage as a result

Paul Pogba is the kind of player that "any club would be happy to welcome", admits Presnel Kimpembe, with the current Paris Saint-Germain star reacting to talk that the Manchester United midfielder could join him at Parc des Princes.

Speculation around France's World Cup-winning midfielder is nothing new, with another transfer window set to bring with it fresh rounds of rumours.

Pogba is entering the final year of his contract at Old Trafford, which is fuelling the exit talk, and a return to his homeland for the 28-year-old France international has been mooted.

PSG defender Kimpembe told reporters when asked if a switch to Paris has been discussed: "I didn't discuss it with him.

"He's a big boy, he doesn't need anyone to make up his mind. Any club would be happy to welcome him.

"It only depends on him, his agent and his future club."

For now, Pogba's thoughts are locked on the present and another shot at major international glory.

He has an important role to play in Didier Deschamps' plans, with the reigning world champions going in search of continental glory.

France's squad is stacked with world-class talent, but Pogba is a talismanic presence on and off the field and will be looked to for guidance by those around him.

Kimpembe added on his charismatic colleague: "We know his talent as a natural leader. When we have to speak, he is not going to say govern, he does so naturally.

"He always speaks at the right times."

