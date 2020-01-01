Kimmich thankful for Paderborn 'lesson' ahead of Chelsea Champions League clash

The defender says the German champions have learned and will be ready for a difficult match at Stamford Bridge.

Joshua Kimmich says that learned a lesson on Friday in narrow 3-2 win over Paderborn as the club now turns its focus towards the upcoming clash with

The Bundesliga leaders needed an 88th-minute winner from Robert Lewandowski to edge Paderborn, who currently sit dead last in the Bundesliga.

Lewandowski had scored in the 70th minute to initially give Bayern a 2-1 lead before Sven Michel levelled the scoreline just five minutes later.

The Polish star was able to save the day, but Kimmich said Bayern were able to take plenty of lessons from Friday's performance.

One aspect of the game that Bayern will need to improve upon is defence, with the three-at-the-back system featuring Kimmich, David Alaba and Lucas Hernandez showing moments of weakness on the day.

"You can always learn lessons," Kimmich said. "You can see that mistakes in the Bundesliga are punished harshly and that we can have problems against every opponent if we don't play at the limit - even if it is the bottom of the table.

"We have to make better use of our chances up front, so we can have a quieter evening."

He added: "You can easily shake it off. We remain variable with such changes, which makes it harder for the opponent to adjust to us. I welcome something like that."

Following Friday's victory, Bayern will now look ahead to the Champions League clash with Chelsea.

The champions are set to visit Stamford Bridge on Tuesday for the first leg of their round of 16 tie with Chelsea then heading to Munich on March for the second leg.

And Kimmich is expecting a tight contest between the two sides, even if Chelsea have struggled as of late in Premier League play.



"They have a good mix between young and experienced players," Kimmich said. "They may not have been very consistent over the past few weeks, but a Champions League game is always something different - of course we want to win there.



Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer added: "We're playing against a Premier League team, it's going to be difficult. It is not easy to win games in ."

After facing Chelsea, Bayern will return to Bundesliga play to take on before facing in the next round of the DFB-Pokal.