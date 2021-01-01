'We showed character' - Kibu Vicuna feels Kerala Blasters proved that they are a competitive team

Kerala Blasters head coach Kibu Vicuna hailed his team's performance against Jamshedpur

boss Kibu Vicuna credited the character shown by his team for their 3-2 win against Jamshedpur on Sunday.

With the scores level at 1-1, Blasters lost Lalruatthara to a second yellow card but still managed to take the win at the end of the ninety minutes.

"I think we believed that we could win the match. We fought for all three points since the beginning. We started well. The second half was very even till the second yellow card. It was going to be difficult. But the counter-attacks we saw (proved) that we can be a competitive team. I'm happy with the three points," Vicuna said after the game.

He added, "The character and quality of the team (stood out), we created a lot of chances. Costa scored from a very good set-piece. Jordan scored. We had good chances," he added.

Vicuna, however, said that it was not the best performance of his side as they have played better football in some of the previous matches. He also mentioned that Kerala Blasters are a competitive team and produced a good result against one of the toughest sides in the tournament.

"In some parts, we have played better (football) than (what we did) tonight. We are a very competitive team. Jamshedpur are a tough team. They have for example one of the best strikers in the league and very fast wingers."

Sahal Abdul Samad was substituted minutes after Jordan Murray netted his first goal. Vicuna said that it was a tactical decision as he wanted to organize his team to play counter-attacking football.

"After the change, he scored another goal. We tried to play counter-attack," Vicuna said.

Kerala Blasters will now take on on Friday.