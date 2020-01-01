Khedira sees no reason to leave Juventus despite approaching final year of contract

The Germany international midfielder has been in Turin since 2015 and continues to enjoy his time with the reigning Serie A champions

Sami Khedira is approaching the final 12 months of his contract , with his current terms only due to run until the summer of 2021, but he sees no reason to leave the giants.

The international midfielder has been in Turin since 2015, when he was snapped up from .

Despite facing fierce competition for places in a star-studded squad, the World Cup winner has taken in 143 appearances for Juve across five seasons.

Four title successes have been savoured, with the plan being to add another entry to that roll of honour now that Italian football has been given a green light to resume in June.

There have been suggestions that Khedira could be embarking on a farewell tour, with rumours emerging again of a possible move elsewhere.

The 33-year-old is, however, adamant that he has given no thought to a change of scenery and that he intends to honour his terms at the Allianz Stadium.

Quizzed on Instagram as to his future plans, Khedira said: "My contract with Juventus expires in 2021. I feel very good in and in the team.

“I have found a very strong team and I am still hungry to win many titles.

“Now I have more confidence in my body and therefore I see no reason to change team. I am very happy at Juventus and in Turin.”

It may be that Juve take that decision out of Khedira’s hands, as they seek to find a buyer.

For now, though, he remains very much part of Maurizio Sarri’s plans and is eager to enhance his legacy with the Bianconeri.

Another Serie A crown in 2020 would allow him to do just that and pass the record enjoyed by the former Juventus star that he would most like to have played alongside.

“A player I would have liked to play with? It is a very difficult question, but if I had the opportunity to choose one I would say Andrea Pirlo,” said Khedira.

“Because he is a great person and he was an incredible footballer. He played so calmly, it was just fun to him. I think that with him by my side I would have made many more goals in my career.”