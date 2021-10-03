Khazri's stoppage-time strike salvages point for Saint-Etienne against Lyon

The Tunisia captain stood up to the challenge to help the Greens end their run of six straight losses in the French top-flight

Wahbi Khazri scored a last-minute penalty as Saint-Etienne hold Lyon to a 1-1 draw in a Ligue 1 match on Sunday.

Houssem Aouar had given the visitors the lead at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in the 41st minute and it separated the teams until the late drama.

It was a tensed encounter on Sunday with five players booked while Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes was given marching orders for a straight red card in the 74th minute.

Khazri's equaliser saved Saint-Etienne from conceding their seventh consecutive defeat in the Ligue 1, having lost previous matches against Nice, Monaco, Bordeaux, Montpellier and Marseille.

They remain winless in the French top-flight this season after nine matches, they are currently 10th in the table.