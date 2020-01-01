Khazri outshines Burkina Faso's Pitroipa as Saint-Etienne win French Cup thriller

The African stars were on song for their respective teams in an intriguing cup game that produced five goals on Saturday

's Wahbi Khazri and Burkina Faso's Jonathan Pitroipa scored a goal each in Saturday's French Cup outing as edged Paris FC 3-2.

Khazri who recently recovered from a hand injury, drew the outfit level in the 31st minute, eight minutes after Paris broke the deadlock at the Stade Sebastien-Charlety.

Article continues below

After the restart, Pitroipa opened his goal account for the season to put the hosts ahead in the 56th minute.

The Burkinabe's effort was not enough to help Paris FC progress into the next round as goals from Charles Abi and Mathieu Debuchy in the 71st and 78th minutes respectively, ended their cup dreams.

Khazri was in action for 87 minutes before he was replaced by Wesley Fofana. He will be hoping to help Saint-Etienne end their three-game winless streak in Ligue 1 when they host on January 25.