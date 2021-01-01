Kgatlana's assist helps Eibar end winless run against Real Sociedad

The South Africa international made a significant impact for her club as they claimed an away win at Centro de Entrenamiento Zubieta

Thembi Kgatlana provided an assist as Eibar secured a 1-0 victory over Real Sociedad in Saturday's Spanish Premiera Iberdrola game.

South Africa international Kgatlana has been in scintillating form for the Unbe Sports Complex outfit, and against Natalia Arroyo’s side, she continued her fine displays.

The 2018 Africa Women's Football of the Year had broken her personal record for the number of goals scored in a single season, grabbing her 10th league goal in a 3-1 defeat to Madrid on March 14.

The forward was handed her 18th league start and set up the only goal that ensured Iker Dorronsoro's side ended their 10-match winless streak and keep their survival hopes alive.

The game started with both sides aiming to get an early goal to boost their respective ambitions but Kgatlana's pass ensured Sara Navarro netted the matchwinner in the 19th minute for Eibar.

Kgatlana featured for the duration of the tie for Eibar, providing her seventh assist of the season, including 10 goals in 24 appearances.

Besides Kgatlana, compatriot Noko Matlou made a cameo appearance, after replacing Queralt Gomez in the 89th minute.

Equatorial Guinea's Ruth Alvarez and Nigeria's Charity Adule were unused substitutes for Eibar.

The result saw Eibar climb to 10th on the Spanish table with 26 points from 25 games, while Sociedad remain in fifth with 47 points from 25 matches - three adrift of a Champions League spot.

Kgatlana will hope to impress on an international break with Banyana Banyana in two weeks time.