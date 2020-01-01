KF Tirana’s Egbo reveals Uefa Champions League dream ahead Dinamo Tbilisi game

The Nigerian manager is ready for his first Champions League qualifying match in the dug-out

Ndubuisi Egbo is focused on helping KF Tirana qualify for the Uefa group stage.

The Albanian champions battle Georgian outfit Dinamo Tbilisi in the first qualifying round of the European competition on Wednesday.

Egbo, a former international who played at two tournaments, became the first person from the West African country to win a European title after KF Tirana’s success in the Kategoria Superiore last season.

He is now eager to become the first Nigerian to coach a team in the Uefa Champions League group stage if his team scale their qualification hurdles successfully.

“I’m looking forward to the game. I’m not chasing personal records. I’m a team player,” Egbo told the Punch.

“My aim is to take the Albanian champions to the Uefa Champions League group stage and show what they can do.

“We are concentrating on winning the tie. That’s my focus as we have 80 per cent of the team that won the league but we have three new players coming into the team. The first striker is not ready, the right-back and one of the central defenders is doubtful as well.”

KF Tirana are yet to play a competitive match since their 2-0 defeat to Teuta Durres in the Albanian Cup final on August 2.

Meanwhile, Dinamo Tbilisi have played 10 games so far in the 2020-21 Georgian top-flight season which makes Egbo worried about Wednesday’s encounter at Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena.

“It’s going to be a difficult game because Dinamo Tbilisi have started their league season and they have played about 10 games,” he said.

“They occupy the first position in their league and they have the momentum going for them more than us that need a bit of rest.

“We also have some new players in our team that are not used to our pattern of play and their teammates yet. We have trained together, to give a good account of ourselves.”