Kevin-Prince Boateng's Fiorentina earn first point of the season in Juventus draw

La Viola ended their losing streak with a stalemate against the Bianconeri

Kevin-Prince Boateng’s got their first point of the season after holding defending champions, to a goalless draw at Artemio Franchi on Saturday afternoon.

Prior to this clash, La Viola had lost their first two matches, at home to and then away to .

Boateng came on in the 69th minute, replacing Franck Ribery, but didn't inspire Vincenzo Montella’s side to get their first win of the season.

| 👏 |Cambio viola esce Ribery entra Boateng. Standing ovation del Franchi al minuto 69' | Ribery is given a standing ovation as he is replaced by Boateng on 69 minutes pic.twitter.com/Uvf91X2Kew — ACF Fiorentina (@acffiorentina) September 14, 2019

The 32-year old Ghanaian remains with one goal in three league appearances for the Florence-based outfit.

Fiorentina next tackle at the Gewiss Stadium on September 22.