Kerala Blasters set to sign Givson Singh from Indian Arrows

Kibu Vicuna is impressed with the midfielder's output for Indian Arrows last season....

(ISL) club are set to sign midfielder Givson Singh, Goal has learnt.

The 17-year-old attack-minded midfielder, who has a high work rate, caught the eye of head coach Kibu Vicuna last season. He started all 16 matches for the developmental side of the All Football Federation (AIFF) and scored two goals.

Givson was first spotted by club Punjab FC (earlier known as ). He was brought into the youth set-up after impressing then India U-17 coach Nicolai Adam with his performances for Minerva. Though he did not make the cut for the 2017 India U-17 team, he was brought into the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) Elite academy.

More teams

Since then, he has been an integral part of the India youth teams and was a key figure in the India U16 side that reached the quarter-finals of the AFC U16 Championship in 2018 under Bibiano Fernandes' tutelage.

Kerala Blasters have undergone structural changes behind the scenes. After three seasons of failing to make the playoffs, they have brought in Lithuanian Karolis Skinkys as sporting director. The focus of the club in the transfer market has been on young talents and Givson Singh is a highly rated footballer in that department.

Givson Singh is one of the young Indian footballers in NxGn India 2020.

The youngster becomes Kibu Vicuna's first signing at Kerala Blasters. The Kochi-based side already have a few good young Indian names in their midfield in Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Jeakson Singh, Rohit Kumar and Sahal Samad and Givson will add more competition in central midfield.